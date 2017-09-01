Building Middle Class

A crew with River City Construction works on the exterior of the new office-restaurant building designed by the Farnsworth Group at the corner of Prospect Road and Kelly Avenue in Peoria Heights. The union job is expected to be completed on target by early November. “We know it’s always quality work with this union crew,” said Nicholas Bruner, architectural designer on this job with Farnsworth. The architectural firm also worked with River City on Trefzger’s Bakery and the Cooperage building.
(PHOTO BY CLARE HOWARD)