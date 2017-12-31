Members of Seniors on the Go donated food items for the Stuff-a-Bus food drive during their December meeting. Stuff-a-Bus collected more than 10 tons of food during the 30th annual food drive for Peoria Friendship House. Peoria Friendship House then shares the food with families or individuals each Friday for them to have during the weekends. This year’s collection will help Friendship House during most of the entire upcoming year. Seniors on the Go will next meet 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 in the West Peoria Township Building.

As the Page Turns Book Club is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 in City Hall and will be discussing “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls. Take this opportunity to start 2018 with a good read.

Remember: ‘Tis the season. Stay informed about snow issues. A few West Peoria restrictions are: no parking on the streets within 12 hours after a snowfall of two or more inches. If a snowfall is forecast for two or more inches, no parking on the streets for that calendar day. Please remember Scott’s law applies to snowplow drivers. If you see a stopped snow plow, it is important to move over. Allow plenty of room.

West Peoria Resident’s Association wants you to go to facebook.com/westpeoriaresidents/ to download a membership form to join the organization. The organization does multiple things to make the community better. The next meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 in City Hall.

Following is a roundup of some West Peoria regulations. To submit a complaint or code violation, report the problem to City Hall Code Enforcement: A.M. Officer: code-zoning@cityofwestpeoria.com or P.M. officer: code-zoning2@cityofwestpeoria.com. The city website: www.cityofwestpeoria.org.

There is no solicitation allowed in West Peoria. If someone comes to your door selling products, don’t answer. Call Peoria County Dispatch Non-Emergency at 674-6011 to report and ask for the community officer to be dispatched.

There will be more light in our neighborhoods from the West Peoria Lighting District’s new program to replace all the street lights with new LED lights. It will take approximately four years to complete and started with the main streets and progresses to less traveled streets. To report an issue with a streetlight, call 453-1490 with the address of the light and SL number on the pole. This funded program will not cause an increase in taxes. Rohmann and Sterling lights have already been updated.

Use 2018 to become more involved with our community. There are many opportunities to find something that will pique your interest. Find something that fits so you get to know your neighbors and community better. Have a good 2018.