Letter to the Editor | The CAFO loophole

A CAFO (concentrated animal feeding operation) is threatening the entire town of Princeville, and politicians are helpless to stop it. That’s because of a sneaky loophole in the law. Nearby county boards have recently approved resolutions opposing proposed CAFOs in their areas until regulations are strengthened.

The 2,480-head swine CAFO proposed for one mile southwest of the Village of Princeville falls into the loophole of the law. The project is just a few swine short of triggering state regulation.

This CAFO can more than double in size every two years without having to abide by greater regulation. This strategy is being used more and more. There are hundreds of large CAFOs in Illinois, and most are never required to submit their waste management plans for review and approval prior to construction.

CAFOs across the state are responsible for toxic emissions, manure spills, fish kills, decreased quality of life, nuisance, public health threats and road damages in rural communities. Citizens are vulnerable to the spread of antibiotic resistant pathogens (superbugs) in water, air and even inside their homes as research has discovered resistant staphylococcus and fungi inside homes downwind from swine CAFOs.

That’s what Princeville will face if this CAFO is built. The regulations need to be strengthened to protect the public and the environment.

Elaine Hopkins, Peoria