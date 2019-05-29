Eliida Lakota, center, helped organize “The REDress Project” at Dayspring United Methodist Church in East Peoria to raise awareness about thousands of missing and murdered Native American women and girls. Native American women are 10 times more likely to be murdered and four times more likely to be sexually assaulted than other women. Four empty red dresses were hanging at the entrance to the church where members, wearing red dresses and shirts, joined in this prayer circle. “The REDress Project” started in Canada and was part of an exhibition at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian earlier this year.

