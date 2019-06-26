Access to safe abortion

The sudden closing of the Whole Woman’s Health clinic, 7405 N. University St., several weeks ago hit at a time when the Illinois Legislature is strengthening and protecting women’s access to safe, legal abortion. Women in Peoria will still be able to access abortion, but it will be less convenient until a new clinic owner takes over the site on University Street.

In the meantime, Planned Parenthood at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave. provides medical abortion services (the abortion pill). Planned Parenthood in Springfield provides access to the abortion pill and surgical abortions. For women who are later in their pregnancy, abortion is available in Chicago and Granite City. See letter-to-editor from Leah Greenblum, founder of Midwest Access Coalition, for assistance reaching clinics outside Peoria.