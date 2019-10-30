Real Talk | Deep state or deep six

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall; Humpty Dumpty had a great fall; All the King’s horses and all the King’s men couldn’t put Humpty Dumpty together again.

As we go through another saga with the most corrupt administration in this young country’s history, I could not help but liken Donald Trump to Humpty Dumpty. Like this children’s nursery rhyme, President Trump’s public life is a work of fiction. He is not a successful businessman, but rather a man who blew through millions of inherited dollars and filed multiply bankruptcies. He is not a devout Christian but has made over 12,000 false or misleading claims to the American people since becoming president. And he has neither the intellect, character nor temperament to hold the most powerful office in the nation.

The Trump administration has been one of lies, distortion and confusion. I am amazed by the number of seemingly intelligent people who have fallen prey to his deception. One of his all-time favorite lies is his insistence of the existence of a “deep state” out to sabotage his presidency.

The term deep state is a conspiracy theory suggesting that collusion and cronyism exist within a political system and constitutes a hidden government within a legitimate government.

Whenever I hear a Trump supporter use the term “deep state,” it gives me pause. The U.S. Constitution clearly defines three equal branches of government. In Donald Trump’s mind and clearly many of his supporters, only the executive branch matters, and the rest of the government’s job is to carry-out his whims and directives.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided early on to succumb to the madness of a Trump Administration and forego providing any checks and balances. It appears that the Constitution and the rule of law only matters to the Republican Party when they’re in leadership.

Ten of the Republicans railing against the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, were eager to impeach Bill Clinton in 1999, stating that impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.

President Trump has managed to taint the reputation of most of the people who have served in his administration. The Attorney General is traveling the world trying to find a way to exonerate Russia as the country that interfered in our 2016 elections. The vice president and secretary of state are knee deep in the attempt to convince the Ukrainian president to discredit Joe Biden, one of Trump’s leading rivals in the 2020 presidential election. The treasury secretary continues to break the law by not honoring the request from a congressional committee to turn over Donald Trump’s taxes.

For the second time, a personal attorney of Trump is under criminal investigation. All indications are that Rudy Giuliani will soon be thrown under the same bus that Trump threw his former attorney Michael Cohen, who’s now serving a three-year prison sentence.

The term “deep six” is a reference to destroy or dispose of something. Since being elected, President Trump has attempted to destroy any semblance of democracy, norms or past practices of previous presidents. However, the ideal of America is one that we’ve not yet attained, but we believe in. And that ideal is what sets America apart from other countries.

Donald Trump will not win! Like Humpty Dumpty, he is headed for a great fall. The American people are paying attention, and we expect our elected officials to follow the laws, just like the rest of us. The Trump monarchy is crumbling as we speak.