In the depths of winter with snow blanketing the countryside, Evan Barry picks kale and spinach in his hoop houses. His organic produce is regularly stocked at Sous Chef, 1311 SW Adams in Peoria. “With few farmers growing produce through winter, consumers frequently forget they can still get locally grow produce” in winter, Barry said. He’s thinking about starting a winter CSA for the 2020-2021 season. “We’ll be the first winter CSA in the area,” he said. His hoop houses are not heated with electricity or propane. Sun and row covers protect the plants from freezing. For more information, go to www.DownRiverVegetableFarm.com.