UnityPoint calls for public’s help making & donating face masks

MEDIA RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT

Alyson McKean

Regional Marketing Manager

(309) 409-5775

Alyson.McKean@unitypoint.org

UnityPoint Health calls for community help with COVID-19

Peoria, IL- March 27, 2020- UnityPoint Health (UPH) joins health systems across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin in securing enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to meet the needs of health care providers, staff and patients during COVID-19. We are working tirelessly to obtain PPE from every channel – government, the private sector, new innovative companies and generous members of the public – to get the protective equipment that supports our patients and caregivers. The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the biggest challenges we’ve ever faced. We’re meeting it continuing to do what we do every day: provide the best patient care possible. There are several ways community members can get involved to support UPH during this unprecedented pandemic.

How YOU can help

Masks

We’ve been overwhelmed by the generous offers we’ve received from the community to make masks. We want to begin using these masks in areas of indirect patient care to help us preserve our supplies. UnityPoint Health is collecting handmade masks. We ask that you follow the pattern and instructions here at unitypoint.org/help when making masks. If you’ve already made masks using another pattern, that’s OK. We’ll take them! You can find instructions on how to make masks at unitypoint.org/help.

Drop off location:

Local drop off location

Hult Center for Healthy Living

5215 N. Knoxville Ave

Peoria, IL 61614

Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Please place the completed masks in a zip lock bag and drop them off at the Hult Center for Health Living between the hours of 9 am and 2 pm.

Supply Donations

We’re also accepting donations for equipment or supplies to help deal with the spread of COVID-19. We are currently accepting:

N95 respirators

Surgical masks

Face shields

Gowns

Gloves – non-latex unopened packages

Ventilators

Elastic

Double-sided adhesive tape

Please include your name, phone number and a description of the items you wish to donate, and we will contact you for further details.

Questions: Call 309-672-4958 or email PIA_COVID19_Logistics@unitypoint.org