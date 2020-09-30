Letter to the Editor | Understanding your vote-by-mail option in Peoria County

This election season, the Peoria County Election Commission wants to assure voters that we are committed to providing accurate and accessible voting options to all residents for the upcoming 2020 General Election. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipate Vote by Mail will be a popular voting option for constituents this year.

Vote by Mail, sometimes called Absentee Voting or Remote Voting, has been a safe and secure method of voting available to Peoria County residents since 2010. To Vote by Mail, residents must complete a Vote by Mail application, which can be done quickly and securely on our website.

Completed ballots must be sent back to the Election Commission by Election Day. Ballots can be sent by mail and must be postmarked by Nov. 3. Residents who are not comfortable with sending completed ballots through the mail can submit them through our new drop box, located outside the Election Commission office at 4422 Brandywine Drive in Peoria. The drop box will have 24/7 surveillance, so voters can drop off ballots at any time.

This year, the Peoria County Election Commission is also offering residents the option to track the status of their ballots. Voters can sign up for this new free service on our website.

For more information about the 2020 General Election, or to sign up for Vote by Mail or our free ballot tracking service, visit our website at www.peoriaelections.org.

Thomas Bride, Executive Director Peoria County Election Commission