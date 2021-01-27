Editorial | We need every member of Congress to acknowledge there was no election fraud; anything short of that stokes more violence

There is no credible evidence the election of Joe Biden was fraudulent. A New York Times editorial: “Republican lawmakers who objected to the electoral vote results on the grounds of mythical election fraud should immediately and publicly apologize, repudiate their lies and admit that Joe Biden won the election fairly.”

In Illinois, only Republicans Mary Miller and Mike Bost voted to overturn certified legitimate election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Mary Miller was compelled to apologize for her remark praising Hitler for his focus on Nazi youth.

Every single court challenge has upheld the legitimacy of the election results, yet Donald Trump continued to stoke his base and ferment domestic violence.

Every Illinois Democratic representative voted for the impeachment article “incitement of insurrection.”

Appreciation goes to Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger who also voted to impeach, seeing the clear connection between Trump’s lies and the assault on the U.S. Capitol, an act of domestic terrorism.