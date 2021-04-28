The Watch | May 2021

Government business slogged forward in March as a fourth corona-wave appeared imminent.

On March 9, after several delays, Peoria City Council updated the city code for short-term rental uses.

Before this action, short-term rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO were not legal in Peoria. Now homeowners living on the property can rent it out; those who don’t live on-site can seek a special use permit to do so. (Existing covenants or rules of neighborhood associations could prohibit rentals.)

Airbnb has said it would collect taxes from property owners and work with Peoria police on any property issues which arise.

After discussion, the council:

Revised the 2021 city budget to recognize a $200,000 grant from Illinois Housing Development Budget for Strong Communities Program and corresponding expenditures.

Amended the 2020-2024 consolidated plan for submittal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Reallocated Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for Fire Station 4.

Amended the 2021 budget to recognize a $1,385,000 grant received from Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for the Business Recovery Grant Program.

By omnibus vote, the council: approved $795,903 in emergency grant COVID funding for agencies, purchased a Genesis Extraction Tool System for $27,400; purchased nine complete self-contained breathing apparatus and 29 air cylinders for $74,545; authorized no more than $36,310 for 702 new 95-gallon garbage carts from Rehig Pacific Co.

The council also voted to approve zoning request for 1.5 acres of a 4.5-acre parcel at University and War Memorial Drive for financial services. Community Development Director Ross Black explained that a special use request is site specific and future development of remainder of the parcel would also require special use request and go through hearing process. City staff and Councillor Charles Grayeb met with neighbors to agree on traffic flow from banking center via driveway access on Florence Ave.

On a final note, Third District Councillor Tim Riggenbach questioned safety of panhandlers at busy intersections. Interim Corporation Counsel Chrissie Peterson said it is difficult to enforce limitations on this, but it should be done in a safe manner. She will report back at the next meeting. Peterson reported the ACLU has upheld protection for individuals holding a sign and soliciting money on public property and prohibits discrimination against these persons.

On March 23, the Council resolved another long-delayed issue by designating an area of urban decay and adopting tax abatement for portions of the north valley and south side of Peoria.

At-large Councillor John Kelly proposed this idea to invest in neighborhoods, encourage building and improve land values. Taxes would be paid on land, but not new construction, for first six years; taxes on new construction would be phased in years seven though 10. Opposed were First District Councillor Denise Moore and At-large Councillors Beth Jensen and Rita Ali. Moore feared effects of losing tax revenue on Peoria Public Schools.

Council members also: removed access restriction to Jamestown Road for multi-family residential development on W. King James Rd. and N. Queen Frances Lane; approved road improvements for Northmoor Road from Allen Road to University Street; denied liquor license at neighborhood grocery store at 1500 NE Jefferson. The business owner was referred to Economic Development for assistance, as well as the small business development program through Bradley University.

Finally, the Council unanimously deferred a special use permit for a car wash at 1217 W. Glen Ave. and 4926 N. University until April 13. (The car wash was subsequently approved at a following meeting.)

Details of the Taft Housing project were given at the Peoria Housing Authority meeting on March 1.

CEO Jackie Newman was joined by Bear Construction representative Adam Templar to offer renderings of the residential sites, community building, playground area and maintenance building. There will be a mix of residence types, for a total of 142 residential units.

Each unit is supposed to have direct access to entry in front and green space between other residences. Each unit will have a washer and driver and open living area. Handicapped accessible units are distributed throughout. Title searches are being conducted on 15 different parcels and alleyways, in addition to plotting out utilities on site. An underground storage tank was identified in the southeast section of the Taft property; this will need to be removed prior to getting an environmental report done for HUD.

PHA staff was to meet with residents in small groups to review renderings and get feedback on unit designs, color selections and materials. After resident meetings are completed, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reviews all financing and issues an invitation to submit the project. Bear Construction will monitor costs of building materials, especially lumber, and develop a final schedule with the architect. Once this is done, PHA will post job fairs, schedule bids for work and meet with local contractors, trade unions and NAACP.

Peoria County Election Commission met March 11 and reviewed preparations for the April 6 election. Dr. Arun Pinto was absent; Mark Ketterer attended by phone.

Commissioners were told there was a 15.57% turnout for the February rural primary; 40% voted early, by mail or in person. Director Tom Bride said 71 ballots had been mailed to county residents; 2,000 would need to be sent to city residents. There are 306 different ballot styles in Peoria County.

As long predicted, the 16-year-old voting machines are starting to have problems.

