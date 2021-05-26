The Lion’s Den | Food Desert

The

In 2018, the Kroger grocery store chain closed two of its Peoria stores in two predominately low-income, African American neighborhoods. Unfortunately, there have been no suitable options to take the place of these stores. The closing of these stores, without any suitable replacements, led to what’s referred to as food deserts. Food deserts are commonly defined as areas or communities where it isn’t easy to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food.

While many believe that the closing of these stores was just another indication of Peoria’s problems, regrettably, food deserts are more commonplace than one might think. They are not always found in predominately African- American communities or urban areas. Those who reside in rural areas also suffer from this crisis. Other factors associated with food deserts are high rates of abandoned homes, low income, and high unemployment. Also, in many cases, the families that live in these communities may lack the personal vehicle and public transportation needed to access other food options in other areas.

According to the USDA, roughly 40 million people, or 12.8 percent of the U.S. population, live in poverty and low access areas. The study also reveals that nearly 19 million people within this group, or 6.2% of the country’s population, have limited access to grocery stores.

Compounding the problem is that in the absence of grocery stores and supermarkets, residents of these communities are often forced to shop at smaller convenience stores, which tend to populate these communities at an abnormal rate. Not only do these convenience stores have limited healthy options, but these options tend to cost more. For families who already face income challenges, shopping at these stores is simply unsustainable. Because some feel that the establishment of these convenience stores tends to target low-income communities, many say that policies restrict the number of these stores in poor communities. Others argue that something is better than nothing in the absence of grocery stores and supermarkets in these areas.

So, what are the solutions to this problem? There are several, including developing effective strategies to encourage grocery stores to come to these underserved communities. Other solutions may include working with the local convenience stores and encouraging them to provide healthier options at more affordable prices. One innovative solution implemented in cities in Ohio, Florida, and Georgia is ‘bus stop farmers markets.’ These markets are found on bus stops and allow those who rely on public transportation to access fresh vegetables and produce options during their commutes.

Working with the local cooperative extensions and not-for-profits to help these communities establish community and co-op gardens may also be a solution. One thing is certain, this is a public health crisis, and those who live in these food deserts deserve better. Everyone should have the right to healthy, affordable food, just as everyone should have access to clean drinking water. Inexplicably, we know that this is not always the case. However, the first step in addressing this issue is to ensure that the problem is not forgotten. This article is a reminder as well as a call to action.