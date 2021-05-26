The Watch | Rock Island Greenway extension

The pandemic may be abating here. Fallout continues.

Peoria Housing Authority met virtually April 5. Jackie Newman, CEO, reported the revamped PHA offices had a soft opening. Staff will assess needs and adjust restrictions as necessary to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. Newman reminded the board potential names to replace some at Taft Homes are needed ASAP. Suggestions include local African Americans with impact on the community. In addition to some streets, a community center and an equipment building also could be named.

Chairman Carl Cannon asked if PHA security has prepared for more activity with warmer weather approaching. Chief Ernest McCall was not present, but a meeting will be set up.

The CEO Search Committee continues to move forward on the candidate search.

On April 13, Peoria City Council reallocated some federal Community Development Block Grant funds that could provide up to $5,000 per household for power and water expenses.

Once found eligible, applicants will be selected by lottery until funds are depleted. City Manager Patrick Urich said other federal funds may be available; once confirmed by the U.S. Treasury Department, he will inform council members of the options.

The council awarded $150,000 from the city’s U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds to redevelop Parkwood Commons, 1606 N. Great Oak Road off West Nebraska. It also approved an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) requesting $709,947 to extend the Rock Island Greenway from Harvard Avenue to Park Avenue.

The city will work with IDOT to modernize traffic signals at intersections where local roads and highways meet, such as U.S. Route 150 and Prospect Avenue.

Council members approved a special use for a car wash at 4926 N. University and 1217 W. Glen Ave., a move which had been discussed over the past several months.

Two citizens addressed the council. Karrie Alms cited inconsistencies and lack of transparency in filling council vacancies over the past 16 years. She recommended developing processes that would promote public confidence and trust in council member selection.

Laurence Maushard suggested a resolution declaring disconnection of utilities to be a pandemic risk and offered information.

Peoria County Election Commission met April 13, with all commissioners present except Dr. Arun Pinto. Executive Director Tom Bride said the April 6 election went relatively smoothly, despite having only 243 judges available that day. Some judges had quit, and there weren’t as many student judges working as in the past. Total turnout was

17.5% of eligible voters.

Upcoming projects include redrawing of precincts, the mailing of new voter registration cards, and a Request For Proposal (RFP) for a new voting system. Census data is needed, but not available until after the deadlines. Bride suggested waiting until after June 1 to send out an RFP for a new voting system in case the state passes new legislation. There is time, since the next election is not until March 2022.

Peoria City County Landfill Committee met virtually on March 31, its first meeting since Jan. 27.

Late last year, Chairman Steve Morris had suggested meetings every six weeks. May and June meetings will be virtual. He may revisit the status of meeting virtually after that, depending on COVID guidelines.

Josh Gabehart, professional engineer, Foth Infrastructure and Environment, LLC, presented several reports.

Approval was requested for a yeast extract waste which was not on the pre-approved listing for receipt. Four other special wastes received were for contaminated soils that were on the pre-approved listing.

The chairman’s signature was requested for the annual Landfill No. 1 report and also for a report to document four shut-downs of landfill gas flares for longer than one hour in February. The first shutdown was due to very cold weather; equipment problems caused the other three. Gabehart said 19,300 gallons of landfill leachate was transported for treatment since the last meeting.

Due to several unplanned repairs and the reporting due, Foth expenditures are now slightly above planned spending. Yet landfill tonnage receipts are well below last year for January and February. It was suggested that last year’s receipts may have been high because of construction work on the McCluggage Bridge, while this year saw very cold and snowy weather during months that are typically low anyway.

Bill Lewis, city engineer and assistant director of Public Works, presented the landfill budget report and advised keeping an eye on landfill receipts because of lower tonnage coming in. Gabehart congratulated Lewis on his upcoming retirement.

Committee member Steve Van Winkle asked about recycling receipts during January and February. Chris Coulter of PDC said the Pekin recycling facility had an increase, but noted it takes in recycling from a much larger regional area.

Coulter presented two items for a committee vote: approval for the Landfill No. 3 annual report and receipt and filing of the termination agreement with the Peoria Park District regarding Landfill No. 3 mitigation that was to be at Victory Bottoms but has since been moved to wetlands and other work at the landfill site. He said an easement may be needed for an enlarged spillway on the mitigation work and updated discussions with the adjacent property owners. He asked the committee to consider a potential easement via landfill property for the adjacent property owners and had several illustrations for review.

As part of the Landfill No. 3 project, PDC is to add four new recycling drop-off locations. Coulter said PDC wants to provide four, but he has been concerned about the PDC Labs location. He asked about moving the new recycling spot from the Labs’ parking lot to PDC property off of Ill. Route 29 near Ill. Route 6. It would be safer since there is a lot less traffic.

Committee member Rick Fox asked if being so close to the existing Peoria County recycling drop-off at Midwest Fiber would be an issue. County Administrator Scott Sorrel said the County would be happy to talk with Coulter further about this. Van Winkle suggested city property at the end of Charter Oak Road might be an option.

League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria observers attend and report on local government meetings. Check https://www.lwvgp.org/news/category/observer-reports-logo.