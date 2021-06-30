The Lion’s Den | The History of History

“History is written by the Victors” is a term often attributed to Winston Churchill. In its simplistic interpretation, those in power are in a position to provide their historical narrative. In recent weeks there has been a political outcry over the proposed teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools. Similar to the 1619 Project of the New York Times, Critical Race Theory seeks to narrate history from the perspective of the oppressed, highlighting the not-so-pleasant aspects of American history. Unfortunately, rather than having a civil discourse regarding the subject, the debate on the future of American history has become politically weaponized.

Again the question of comfort versus truth is thrust to the forefront. Do we trade facts for convenience? Before we answer this question, we should define the two concepts being discussed. First, Critical Race Theory. The main pillars of Critical Race Theory state that racism is a social construct embedded in this country’s legal systems and policies, not just within an individual’s biases and prejudices. In other words, systematic racism is real. Critical Race Theory has been around for over 40 years and was developed primarily by Derrick Bell, Kimberle Crenshaw, and Richard Delgado.

The 1619 Project, published in 2019, named for the year when the first Africans arrived on America’s shores as slaves, is a collection of essays and literary works published by the New York Times. The project seeks to provide an in-depth critical analysis of how the institution of slavery influenced and shaped the American institutions of politics, social institutions, and economic institutions through a collection of essays and literary works.

Those who oppose Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project argue that these two schools of thought will teach White students to hate themselves and Black and White students to hate each other. Those in favor of this line of thought believe that all American history should be taught to have meaningful discourse. Some who argue against incorporating these concepts into school curriculums say that they shouldn’t keep the Confederate statues and monuments if this is allowed. The main difference is that those monuments celebrated the bleakest part of American history. At the same time, Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project seeks to teach American history in its totality and dispel the revisionist history that many have used to their benefit.

Perhaps most disturbing about this debate is that it has become just another part of the “Cancel Culture,” meaning that it has already been determined that this is a bad thing before any meaningful discussion can occur. Throughout the country, legislation is now being passed banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory. Premature actions such as these have become commonplace in our current political climate; a few, the victors, determine what is suitable for the many. As we move forward into the 21st century, one thing seems inevitable, if we do not learn from our history, all of it, we will be destined to repeat it. Then, ironically, we will all bear witness to the truth.