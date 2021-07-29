Straight Talk | Where are the people?

It appears the long-term effects of the pandemic are creating problems beyond the retail and hospitality industries. Much has been written and spoken about labor shortages in restaurants and stores.However, there are difficulties for other businesses and events. Fans are not attending Peoria Chief baseball games at Dozer Field. The turnout for the Heart of Illinois Fair was disappointing and fewer than 90 people were on hand for Peoria County’s “Final Salute.” As the lyrics in “The Music Man” say, “We’ve got trouble right here in River City.”

There’s no question attendance at the Heart of Illinois Fair has been declining for years despite efforts by members of the Exposition Gardens board to increase interest. Erica Abernoth, president of the board, has worked tirelessly with other board members. The cancellation of the Fair last year certainly didn’t help matters this year.

Time was when local print and electronic media bumped into each other to help the non-profit organization with daily reports on radio and television, some were “live” from the Fairgrounds.

Not this year. Truth is, the Heart of Illinois Fair is in trouble and this may have been its last year. We hope not.

Professional baseball could also be ending in Peoria. Attendance has been terrible with only a couple hundred fans on hand for games at Dozer Field. Sources tell me a minimum of 700 fans are necessary for the Chiefs to financially break even. Demands by Major League officials for local owners to install new lighting, new locker rooms, batting cages and more will cost an estimated $2 million. That makes the future bleak for minor league baseball in Peoria. Teams in cities like Clinton and Burlington have quit the league opting to join the all college players’ Prospect League. Stockholders of the Peoria Chiefs may decide to do the same after this season.

A small crowd was on hand for Peoria County’s “Final Salute” ceremony Saturday, July 3, on the hallowed grounds of the Peoria Courthouse. The County Board’s War Memorial Committee invited U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth to be the featured speaker. Officials unveiled a statue of “Lady Liberty,” a tribute to the first female helicopter pilots. The decision for the tribute was a significant policy change from the mission of the first War Memorial Committee of which I was a charter member. That committee, and others that followed, dedicated the grounds in honor and remembrance of Peoria County veterans who fought and died. If there was going to be a change in policy, I would’ve voted for honoring the Tuskegee Airmen who flew combat missions in World War II. They were the first Black military pilots who flew four types of aircraft from fighters to B-25 bombers. Among them was Benjamin O. Davis who became the first Black General in the U.S. Air Force. If you want to make a local connection to this subject, think Major Robert Henry Lawrence. The Bradley graduate became the first Black astronaut. Lawrence was a senior USAF pilot logging more than 2,500 flight hours including many as a flight instructor. He was in the back seat of an F-104 with a flight test trainee who made a glide pattern mistake. The plane crashed at Edwards Air Force Base in California killing Lawrence at the young age of 32.

Back to Peoria County’s ceremony titled, “Final Salute.” Sorry, there is no, and there shall be, no “final salute” for those who died. There’s nothing “final” about remembering service members who made the supreme sacrifice. I know the committee’s intent, but bad choice of words and bad decision. There will be more sacrifices. Future County boards, I’m sure, will agree there’s nothing final about honoring and remembering our dead.

Lighting strikes out

After spending $5 million for new lights on the newly renovated Murray Baker Bridge, it appears some of the people who pushed for it, are now in the dark about when, how, and what lights to turn on. Sources tell us, regardless of some of the benign comments about the controversy by City Manager Patrick Urich, a group of “young professionals” are at fault for failing to light up the bridge red, white and blue during July.

You know, that’s the month we celebrate 1776 and the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th. Patriot Kyle Varnold called the error to the attention of “the” committee and got a terse email from a nameless member who said, “It’s July 3. Tomorrow is the 4th.”

Varnold, with the help of Phil Luciano and the Peoria Journal, reminded the committee that the lights were on a full month for gay pride and other political observances. Apparently, the founding of the country merited only one day. Gads. Since they’re all volunteers perhaps they all should volunteer to quit. I have a list of people who would love to participate and they know the meaning of red, white and blue.

Special wishes for a pair of 90’s

My brother Zack celebrated his 90th birthday July 8. Some may be old enough to remember watching him on TV in a relief appearance with the 1958 World Champion New York Yankees, finishing the season with a 4-2 record, an ERA of 3.26 and a World Series ring. And 90 year old Ed Storey, a dear friend I haven’t seen in years, is congratulated for winning Gold Medals in Missouri Senior State Games, two in basketball, and four Silver Medals in football and softball events. The Spalding graduate now lives in Jefferson City and stays in great shape by exercising daily.

Quote of the Month

“Fear less, hope more; eat less, chew more; whine less, breathe more; talk less, say more; hate less, love more; and all good things are yours.” – Swedish Proverb