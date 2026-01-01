The Super Bowl-sanctioned performance was more inclusive than Turning Point USA alternative
Paul Gordon: Encouraging development
Jolene and Craig Howard are helping out theater district at the GAR Hall with eyes on the Apollo — that’s nice to hear, isn’t it? But about consumer confidence and that Consumer Price Index .,..
Advertise with The Community Word
Op-Ed: This writer will never use AI; here’s why
Artificial Intelligence wastes resources and energy, harms the environment, steals art and makes us lazier; so don’t use Chatgpt, use your own ideas
Hindu perspective: Liberty and Dharma
India’s civilizational ethos parallels America’s Constitution, which makes for welcoming atmosphere for Jewish and Parsis people
5 questions for Christa Staley
Midwest Food Bank executive director takes stock in feeding community: ‘It’s like the loaves and the fishes: God keeps us alive.’ Plus she makes good food
Advertise with The Community Word
The Watch: City discusses ICE activity; Health Dept. clarifies on vaccinations
TRUST Act limits local involvement in immigration; state vax guidelines now differ from the new federal ones; Airport Authority reports that the TSA has started a $45 charge for those without a REAL ID or accepted papers or ID; plus reports from Dunlap Dist. 323 and GPSD
West Peoria News: Spring into our scene
West Side St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7. It will stage at the corner of Park Road and Farmington, heading west and ending at Raber’s Packing Company. And get ready for Community Garage Sales, coinciding with the sales on Moss Avenue and Madison Manor.
Ex-WTVP executive seeks dismissal in insurer lawsuit
Defendent Linda McLaughlin’s lawyer claims that amended fraud case in relation to financial scandal does not apply to her
The Watch: After brief delay, primary voting underway
About 35,000 ballots were set to be mailed after issue with Republican gubernatorial candidate resolved
The Watch: Local bodies embracing clean energy
County Board approves new solar energy installation at Hollis and expansion at Princeville; plus Four Creeks Wind Project addressed. Dunlap District 323, GPSC saving with solar
Arts Alerts: Check out what’s going on this month in central Illinois
“New Dimensions” by Alan Atkins is at the Follow Your Arts Gallery; Penn & Teller’s Wes Barker will be at Jukebox Comedy Club; “Sangan: A Confluence of Indian Classical Dance and Rhythm” at ICC; Nathan Taylor Band playing at the Peoria Public Library’s North Branch; Symphonic Band/Winds at Dingeldine Music Center; Joe Stamm Band at Crusen’s on Farmington; John Miller & the Romaniacs at Trailside; Prairie Wind Ensemble and Heartland Festival Orchestra performing “French Impressions” at Five Points Washington; Peoria Players Theatre presents “Bright Star,” Corn Stock Theatre will stage “Night, Mother”
Arts Alerts: Screens — what’s in theaters and what’s worth pointing and clicking
Read about Young Sherlock and Scarpetta on Amazon Prime; The Bride! The Ordinary Thing and Project Hail Mary in theaters; War Machine on Netflix; The Count of Monte Cristo on PBS, The Faithful on Fox; Imperfect Women on Apple+
Data center debate hits area slate in North Pekin
City of Pekin schedules town hall for March 24 to discuss a proposed site on 321 acres on Lutticken Farm property on the north side of Pekin, near McNaughton Park; state also logging on into complex issue
‘No Kings 3.0’ may be biggest rally/protest of all
Peoria Stadium will again be the site on March 28 of local rally that is in sync with national movement protesting the controversial actions of Trump administration and federal government
How sweet the sound
Indie rocker Emily How has appeared on ‘The Voice’ and fronts a band with an album out last June. The Peoria musician’s career is taking off
Straight Talk: Many thanks to all who reached out about my brother, Zack
Grammy Award-winner John Orfe will play at my brother’s memorial, date to be determined; East Peoria wins battle with Boyd Gaming; and gradual demise of WOAM, once known as WXCL, is personally painful, even moreso is the latest gruesome case of infant abuse
Environmental notes: There’s some good news, but …
U.N. climate conference set the stage to protect wetlands; U.S. energy markets more diverse; China’s carbon emissions plateau; butTrump administration seeks a 55% cut to the federal EPA for Fiscal Year 2026