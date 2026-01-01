West Peoria News: Spring into our scene

West Side St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7. It will stage at the corner of Park Road and Farmington, heading west and ending at Raber’s Packing Company. And get ready for Community Garage Sales, coinciding with the sales on Moss Avenue and Madison Manor.

Arts Alerts: Check out what’s going on this month in central Illinois

“New Dimensions” by Alan Atkins is at the Follow Your Arts Gallery; Penn & Teller’s Wes Barker will be at Jukebox Comedy Club; “Sangan: A Confluence of Indian Classical Dance and Rhythm” at ICC; Nathan Taylor Band playing at the Peoria Public Library’s North Branch; Symphonic Band/Winds at Dingeldine Music Center; Joe Stamm Band at Crusen’s on Farmington; John Miller & the Romaniacs at Trailside; Prairie Wind Ensemble and Heartland Festival Orchestra performing “French Impressions” at Five Points Washington; Peoria Players Theatre presents “Bright Star,” Corn Stock Theatre will stage “Night, Mother”

How sweet the sound

Indie rocker Emily How has appeared on ‘The Voice’ and fronts a band with an album out last June. The Peoria musician’s career is taking off

