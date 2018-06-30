

As gun violence across America continues, groups are forming to protest and strategize. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense has a chapter in Peoria that meets monthly the second Monday of each month 6 to 7 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road. Member Annalee Huntington, left, speaks with a passerby at the group’s informational booth on a recent Saturday morning along the riverfront in downtown Peoria. Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety published a list of members of Congress and donations they have accepted from the National Rife Association. Access the list at: https://everytown.org/documents/2018/02/throw-them-out-nyt.pdf.

Clare Howard Clare Howard is the editor of the Community Word. She can be reached at communityword@yahoo.com