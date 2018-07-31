Views & Perspectives | Judge Brett Kavanaugh an Outstanding Pick for Supreme Court

I have known and watched Brett Kavanaugh for two decades having first met him and his family playing golf at a charity golf outing supporting cancer research. While I was in Congress during President George W. Bush’s term, Brett served as counselor and staff director for President Bush.

President Bush nominated Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the D.C. Court of Appeals where he has served with great distinction for a decade. I was thrilled on July 9 when President Trump officially announced his nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill the vacancy left by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s resignation from the Supreme Court.

Judge Kavanaugh and I have continued our friendship during these past several years. Judge Kavanaugh comes from a family raised by outstanding parents. He and his wife have two beautiful daughters. As he stated on the evening his nomination was announced, he is totally involved as a coach for his daughters’ basketball team. Judge Kavanaugh teaches at Harvard and is very popular with students and faculty.

Given his tenure on the D.C. Court of Appeals, he has written many opinions on many issues which will be examined very thoroughly by the staff and senators serving on the Senate Judiciary Committee in anticipation of his confirmation hearing which will be held in September with the goal of a confirmation vote by the full United States Senate in late September.

I am a little amused and a bit amazed by the criticism coming from Democrats that Judge Kavanaugh is too conservative. During the presidential campaign, candidate Donald Trump made it very clear that if given the opportunity he would nominate conservatives to the U.S. District Courts, U.S. Appellate Courts and the U.S. Supreme Court. President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to replace Justice Scalia. Justice Gorsuch was known as a conservative and was approved by the U.S. Senate.

Elections have consequences. President Trump is fulfilling his pledge to nominate conservatives to the courts. Even though I have had many disagreements with President Trump on trade issues, his handling of immigration, his lack of leadership on infrastructure and his style of serving as president, I do believe one of his most long lasting legacies will be filling the courts with conservative judges.

Having known Judge Brett Kavanaugh for many years and having watched his public service and judicial career mature and blossom over the years, I believe he should be confirmed by the United States Senate. I believe Judge Brett Kavanaugh will become one of the outstanding justices of the United States Supreme Court. The Supreme Court and America will be well served by Judge Brett Kavanaugh.