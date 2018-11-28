To achieve justice, study injustice

Rain turns coppery red as it drips over the rusted steel columns in the National Memorial for Peace and Justice while Sherry Cannon, left, and Pam Adams read a declaration to the 4,400 men, women and children who were lynched, burned, beaten and drowned in America between 1877 and 1950 during a reign of terror. The January issue of Community Word will include a four-page supplement with photos and articles about a trip Cannon and Adams made to Montgomery, Ala., to visit the memorial. The trip was made possible by donations to the Journalism Diversity Fund at Peoria NAACP. (PHOTO BY JILL FRIEDMAN FOR COMMUNITY WORD)
I look forward to reading the supplement! I’m glad Sherry Cannon and Pam Adams could make the trip to Alabama and report back to us in Peoria.