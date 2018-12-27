Learn our history to change our future



More than a dozen majestic oaks still stand in Hall Woods near Hall Cemetery just east of Lacon, witness to a lynching in 1898. The exact site of the lynching, reportedly by a mob of 100 men from Toluca, is left to speculation — unmarked and largely forgotten save an inscription 700 miles away at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala. See our special supplement written by Peorians Pam Adams and Sherry Cannon about the memorial and nearby Legacy Museum and how their focus can help heal the nation and the Peoria community.