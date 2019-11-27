Views & Perspectives | December is time to be reflective and full of joy and happiness

As I write my last column for 2019, I am grateful to Clare Howard and the entire team at COMMUNITY WORD for the opportunity to sound off on issues of importance to me and I hope from time to time to those who take the time to read these pages.

One year from now we will have concluded a long and arduous campaign for president. Hard to know today what the outcome will be given we do not know who the Democrats will nominate. We know there will be a great deal of interest in the 2020 presidential election. When you study the recent election results of two states –– Virginia and Kentucky –– where Democrats won a gubernatorial race in Kentucky and in Virginia Democrats took control of both houses of the state legislature, it becomes clear the voters in these states are looking for a change.

Hopefully, voter turnout will break all the records for turnout and voting participation a year from now. With all of the controversy surrounding impeachment of President Trump, it is highly unlikely any major issues such as an immigration bill, a transportation bill, a trade bill or trade agreements with our major trading partners will be enacted. Impeachment, as I have written previously, is such a waste of time particularly given that the United States Senate will never convict President Trump. Under our Constitution, It takes 67 votes from the U.S. Senate to convict and remove President Trump. Given the current make up of the current U.S. Senate with 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and 2 Independents, it seems highly unlikely there would be 67 Democrats and Republicans who would vote to impeach President Trump.

There are so many other issues mentioned previously above that Congress has ignored including our rising and unsustainable debt and deficit which not one Washington politician is talking about including those running for President. Most if not all of the democratic candidates are talking about spending more money. President Trump and most Republicans in Congress don’t seem to care that we are facing TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF DEBT AND DEFICIT.

Given that we can do little or nothing about the state of chaos in Washington, D.C., until perhaps the election a year from now, we should turn our attention to our own little corner of the world, Central Illinois. During this Christmas season of joy and celebration I hope you consider giving according to your means to those organizations that care for our friends and neighbors around Central Illinois. These are the organizations that look after our children and families, shelter the homeless, feed the hungry, assist the mentally and physically disabled and take care of the poor and disadvantaged. Be as generous as possible.

My wish for all is a joyous and blessed Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy New Year.