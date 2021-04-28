OpEd | The Proposed Federal Infrastructure Bill: Continuously Investing in the Water and Wastewater Systems that Serve You

BY ERIC LARSON

Senior Manager of Operations and Production, Western Division, Illinois American Water Co.

American Water appreciates President Biden’s and his administration’s recognition of the need to invest in our country’s water and wastewater systems. Water and wastewater infrastructure remains a bipartisan issue, and we will stay engaged with leaders at the state and federal level on this issue on behalf of our customers.

We work with both sides of the aisle on constructive water policy.

Our nation’s water and wastewater infrastructure support public health and safety, environmental protection and community growth. This is why Illinois American Water continuously invests in water and wastewater treatment plant upgrades, water main and sanitary sewer main replacements, fire hydrant and valve installations, security and safety improvements, and more.

In 2020, Illinois American Water invested approximately $187 million across the state and more than $788 million is planned to be invested over the next five years to address water and wastewater needs.

In the Peoria District, we just kicked off investments totaling over $10 million to upgrade the local water system. Projects include a new booster station, elevated storage tank and over 23,000 feet of water main. Work will also continue to include replacing lead service lines. It is our goal to remove all lead service lines in our Illinois service areas over the next 10 years.

Because lead is more likely to be found in older buildings, this effort is important for older neighborhoods. It is also important to note that the presence of lead in a water service line doesn’t mean there is lead in the water. Illinois American Water holds water quality and safety paramount and takes critical steps during the water treatment process to reduce the potential for lead to leach from pipes into the water. This is accomplished by adding a corrosion inhibitor to the water leaving treatment facilities, where needed.

Still, customers should be aware if lead is present in their private, in-home plumbing. Homes built before 1930 are more likely to have lead plumbing systems. If a house was built before January 1986, it is more likely to have lead-soldered joints. Customers can learn more on how to minimize exposure at illinoisamwater.com under Water Quality, Lead and Drinking Water.

Customers can also access their local water quality report online. Our water quality experts regularly test for lead at the end of our treatment process. Illinois American Water’s annual reports highlight the company’s track record in delivering drinking water that not only meets all EPA drinking water requirements but is better than required.

It is our privilege to provide essential services to communities across Illinois and here in Peoria, where we have served area residents and businesses for more than 130 years. We know that behind each and every drop of water there is a parent, grandparent, child, healthcare worker, and others who trust us and our commitment to quality.

Editor’s Note: In his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, President Biden is calling for the replacement of all of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines. His plan allocates $45 billion for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act grants.